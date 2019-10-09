Liam Hemsworth is ''open to meeting people'' following his split from estranged wife Miley Cyrus, although sources say he hasn't been dating anyone new so far.
The 29-year-old actor broke up with Miley in August after less than eight months of marriage, and although the singer has romanced Kaitlynn Carter - whom she split with last month - and Cody Simpson since then, Liam is yet to go public with another relationship.
However, sources say that he's ''open'' to the idea of dating someone new, as he's moved on from the 'Malibu' hitmaker, 26, and isn't planning to try and get their marriage back on track.
An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''He hasn't been dating anyone. But he's open to meeting people.''
The 'Hunger Games' star was the one who filed for divorce from Miley several days after they decided to separate, after it was claimed they had originally just been taking a break to work on their differences, but eventually decided to divorce, citing ''irreconcilable differences''.
At the time, it was reported the estranged couple had a prenup which declared they would keep their respective earnings separate during their marriage, so there won't be a fight over money.
As the former pair also have no children, the divorce proceedings are thought to be straightforward, as there also won't be a custody battle.
Following their split, Miley released new single 'Slide Away', and it was claimed at the time that she hadn't meant to ''hurt'' Liam by dropping the track.
A source said: ''She isn't trying to hurt him. Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn't trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she's been going through. Miley is doing okay. It's a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.
''Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.''
