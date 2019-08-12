Liam Hemsworth is ''hurt but not surprised'' about his split from Miley Cyrus, as the pair were reportedly ''talking about taking a break'' for some time.
The 29-year-old actor was revealed to have split from the 'Malibu' hitmaker over the weekend after less than a year of marriage, and sources have now said that whilst he's finding the break-up painful, the decision to part ways is ''no shock'' to him, as the pair were reportedly ''talking about taking a break'' for some time.
An insider said: ''Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this. Miley and Liam very recently separated. Miley's behaviour is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they've been talking about taking a break.
''Liam's been frustrated with some of her antics and, in turn, Miley claims she 'needs her space'. This seems to be a pattern in their relationship.''
Despite their split, the pair are believed to still ''love each other'', and although Miley was recently spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter - who also recently ended her marriage to Brody Jenner - sources say the high-profile duo could still repair their romance.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the insider added: ''Miley and Liam love each other and always will. Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship, they believe it's more fun on vacation.''
Meanwhile, Liam briefly acknowledged the break-up on Monday (12.08.19), when he told paparazzi he didn't want to talk about what had happened.
He said: ''You don't understand what it's like. I don't want to talk about it mate.''
While Liam isn't yet ready to speak about the split, his 26-year-old estranged wife proclaimed that ''change is inevitable'' shortly after the news broke.
The 'Wrecking Ball' singer wrote on Instagram: ''Don't fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water, connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me '' Nature never hurries but it is always on time''.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... (sic)''
