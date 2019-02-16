Liam Hemsworth says it felt like the right time to tie the knot with Miley Cyrus.

The couple started dating almost 10 years ago after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie 'The Last Song' and Liam, 29, is happier than ever after the pair wed in Nashville, Tennessee in December.

He told 'Sunday TODAY': ''We've been through so much together over the last 10 years, so [I] felt like it was time. I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person.

''It was a really special day as it was pretty much just immediate family.''

'Isn't It Romantic' star Liam recently revealed Miley, 26, had decided to take his last name following their wedding.

He said: ''She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn't ask her to take my name, but she was like, 'No, of course I'm taking your name'.''

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Miley ''wants to have a family'' with her new husband soon.

The source said: ''Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She's finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn't be happier.''