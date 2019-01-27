Liam Hemsworth is ''loving'' married life with Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old actor and Miley, 26, tied the knot at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December, and Liam has revealed he is relishing his life with the pop star.

He confessed: ''It's wonderful! I'm loving it!''

Liam said that even though he doesn't feel like married life has changed their relationship too much, he's aware that tying the knot represents a huge commitment.

He shared: ''It doesn't feel like a lot's changed, but on the other hand it has!''

Liam and Miley first met in 2009, on the set of the romantic drama movie 'The Last Song', before they split in 2013.

And the Hollywood star - who reconciled with Miley in 2016 - has revealed that their wedding day was an unforgettable occasion for the pair of them.

He recalled: ''It was a really nice, beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends. It's wonderful, we've been together for the better part of ten years.''

Liam made the comments shortly after a source claimed that Miley ''wants to have a family'' with her new husband.

The loved-up couple are apparently keen to take their relationship to the next level by starting a family together, with the insider explaining that they ''couldn't be happier'' with where their lives are right now.

The source said: ''Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam.

''Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She's finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn't be happier.''