Liam Hemsworth is ''heartbroken'' after Miley Cyrus ''moved on so quickly'' after their split over the weekend.

The high-profile couple called time on their romance a few days ago after less than a year of marriage, and just days after the news broke, 26-year-old Miley was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter - who has also recently split from her estranged husband Brody Jenner - during a trip to Italy.

Now, sources have said Liam, 29, is devastated to see the 'Malibu' hitmaker move on ''so quickly and so publicly''.

An insider said: ''Liam is heartbroken that she moved on so quickly and so publicly. Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam.''

Miley had reportedly been asking for a ''break'' for some time, and neither party are believed to be surprised by the eventual break up.

The source added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Miley was asking for a break and wanted to soul search and came to the realisation she was unhappy. Miley's parents have been supportive. They just want her to be happy. She just wants to be healthy and happy.''

Meanwhile, the 'Hunger Games' star recently confirmed his and Miley's split, and insisted he wouldn't be speaking about the matter any further.

Sharing a picture of a beach with a beautiful sunset in the background, he wrote: ''Hi all

Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.

Peace and Love. (sic)''