Liam Hemsworth has filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old actor split from the 'Slide Away' singer earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and on Wednesday (21.08.19) it was reported he's now officially called for an end to their marriage, as he filed legal papers in Los Angeles to kickstart divorce proceedings.

According to TMZ, Liam cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for the split.

Sources tell the publication the estranged couple had a prenup which declared they would keep their respective earnings separate during their marriage, so there won't be a fight over money.

TMZ claim that since the pair have no children, the divorce should be simple, as there's also no custody to agree on.

The news comes after it was recently claimed 26-year-old Miley - who has been spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter in the wake of her split from Liam - wasn't trying to ''hurt'' the 'Hunger Games' actor when she released her new song 'Slide Away' just days after their break-up.

An insider said: ''She isn't trying to hurt him. Her song was her way of telling her story without having to say anything at all. She isn't trying to bash him, but she wants to be able to share what she's been going through. Miley is doing okay. It's a relief the [breakup] news is out publicly so she can live her life and focus on herself.

''Miley doesn't talk about Liam much and is not dwelling in the past. She doesn't want to hide, and her mood has changed drastically. She seems much more relaxed and happy.''

Miley and Kaitlynn - who has also recently split from her estranged spouse Brody Jenner - are said to be ''supporting one another'' while they each go through their respective splits.

They said: ''Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together ... Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup. The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage. Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled.''