Liam Hemsworth admits he gets ''embarrassed'' about receiving acting awards because he ''already feels so privileged'' to do something that he loves as a job.
Liam Hemsworth gets ''embarrassed'' about receiving acting awards.
The 'Last Song' star admits he finds it difficult to take honours for his acting roles as he ''already feels so privileged'' to do something that he loves.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after receiving an honour at the 16th Annual G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, California, over the weekend, he said: ''I was just saying, I get embarrassed I get awards for acting because I already feel so privileged to do something that I love so much. It's such a great position to be in but I'm very thankful and grateful to receive this award. It's really cool.''
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old actor previously admitted the loss of anonymity that has come with fame has been difficult but being able to look after his loved ones financially is a bonus.
He said: ''Initially the hardest part to adjust to is just the way people approach you now and react to you. You lose a lot of your anonymity. And I think that's obviously something, if you are going to be successful in this business, that you are going to have to deal with one day. I still consider my life normal - it is normal to me. I guess, to some people weird stuff happens in my life that would be considered not normal. But so many great things have happened since 'The Hunger Games' and it has allowed me to be a lot more financially secure and help out people that I care about.''
And Liam credits his parents as his heroes.
Asked who his own legends are, he shared: ''Mum and dad. They're my legends. Two legends. And my brothers, Luke and Chris. I have a legendary family. We have a really close bond. I think that our whole family...that we have such great parents who brought us up with such good values. I have always looked up to my older brothers. Yeah, we are really close friends.''
