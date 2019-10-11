Liam Hemsworth is reportedly dating Maddison Brown, after the pair were spotted on a lunch date earlier this week.
The 29-year-old actor split from his estranged wife Miley Cyrus in August, and it seems he's now begun to move on with his new flame Maddison, after the pair were spotted on a date at the West Village restaurant Sant Ambroeus in New York City on Thursday (10.10.19).
An onlooker said: ''Liam was in dark sunglasses and kept them on for their lunch. When Liam and Maddison walked into the restaurant, he was holding her hand.
''The entire restaurant turned heads when they arrived, but it was unclear if patrons knew who he was or were just staring because Liam had such a presence ... Liam asked for a table outside and had his arm around Maddison's back while they were escorted to their table.''
Liam and the 22-year-old 'Dynasty' actress reportedly stayed at the restaurant for just over an hour, and sources insist there was ''no kissing or PDA'' shared between the two during their outing.
The eyewitness added to Us Weekly magazine: ''Liam and Maddison were both smiling and laughing a little, but there was no kissing or PDA. They looked really great together and seemed very at ease with each other. It was romantic, but they seemed like friends enjoying each other's company.''
The news comes after it was recently reported that Liam is ''open to meeting people'' following his split from 26-year-old Miley.
A source said: ''He hasn't been dating anyone. But he's open to meeting people.''
Liam filed for divorce from Miley several days after their split, whilst she was romancing Kaitlynn Carter.
The 'Slide Away' hitmaker has since ended things with the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star, and is believed to be romancing Cody Simpson.
In a statement released at the time of their break up, a representative for Liam and Miley said: ''Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.''
