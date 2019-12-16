Liam Hemsworth has sparked rumours he is dating Gabriella Brooks.

The 'Hunger Games' star was seen introducing the Sydney based model to his family over the weekend, prompting speculation they are dating.

Pictures show Liam introducing Gabriella to Craig and Leonie in Byron Bay, with the model seen shaking Leonie's hand.

Liam recently split from Miley Cyrus, with the actor filing for divorce from Miley several days after their split, whilst she was romancing Kaitlynn Carter.

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker has since ended things with the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star, and is now dating Cody Simpson.

In a statement released at the time of their break up, a representative for Liam and Miley said: ''Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.''

Days before he filed for divorce, Liam wrote on Instagram: ''Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.''

Meanwhile, Elsa Pataky - who is married to Liam's brother Chris - previously revealed she thinks Liam ''deserves much more'' than Miley.

She said: ''My brother in law, well, after a relationship where he dedicated 10 years, he's discouraged ... but he's taking it well. He's a strong guy and he deserves the best. I think he deserves much more.''