Australian hunk Liam Hemsworth will star as the lead in the forthcoming Malik Bader movie 'Killerman'.
Liam Hemsworth has been cast as the lead in action-thriller 'Killerman'.
The 26-year-old hunk was last seen on screen in Roland Emmerich's 'Independence Day: Resurgence' as a fighter pilot and will take on the role of a small town crook who suffers from amnesia after a freak accident in the forthcoming movie.
The story center's on money launderer Moe Diamond (Liam), who finds ruthless gangsters are hot on his trail and dirty cops not far behind after a deal goes bad but Moe is forced to fit the pieces of his life back together when he loses his memory and all knowledge of his former career-criminal life.
Malik Bader has written and directed the movie and has nabbed 'Hunter Prayer' producing duo John and Michael Schwarz for the project.
Malik is well used to building tension on screen, having honed his directing skills on 2015 crime thriller 'Cash Only' which starred Nickola Shreli - who also penned the script - as a landlord forced to resort to desperate measures to pay off his debts to banks, a loan shark and a local mob boss, 'Crush' in 2013 and 'Street Thief' in 2006.
While Liam broke Hollywood in Disney's 2010 romance drama 'The Last Song' opposite his now-fiancée Miley Cyrus and played an archetypal action hero in the 'Hunger Games' franchise opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.
Meanwhile, Hemsworth's older brother Luke has stepped into the shoes of one of the most iconic gunslingers in Western lore as 'Wild' Bill Hickok in the eponymous named movie about the notorious lawman.
It's the first lead role for the actor, who followed his brothers - including 'Thor' actor Chris - to Hollywood from Australia.
