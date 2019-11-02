Liam Hemsworth has bought a mansion next door to his brother Chris' home.

The 'Hunger Games' star has reportedly decided to move into a 35-hectare property in Broken Head, near Byron Bay, Australia, so that he's closer to his sibling and his family following his split from wife Miley Cyrus in August this year.

According to Australia's Daily Telegraph newspaper, the mansion was bought by the hunk's family company CHLH Management last week for $4.25 million (AUD).

His decision to invest in a property in his home country comes just months after him and Miley decided to end their marriage less than a year after they tied the knot.

However, it didn't take the 29-year-old actor long to find someone new as he's now reportedly dating Maddison Brown, but they're keen to take things slowly.

A source said recently: ''It's very new.

''Liam is taking it slow but he's definitely interested in her.''

A second source said: ''He hasn't been dating anyone.

''But he's open to meeting people.''

Liam filed for divorce from Miley, 26, several days after their split - at a time when she was romancing Kaitlynn Carter.

The 'Slide Away' hitmaker has since ended things with the 'Hills: New Beginnings' star, and is now believed to be dating Cody Simpson.

In a statement released at the time of their break up, a representative for Liam and Miley said: ''Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.''

Days before he filed for divorce, Liam wrote on Instagram: ''Hi all, Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.''