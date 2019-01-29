Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' wedding was ''spur-of-the-moment''.

The couple tied the knot in December after nearly a decade together on and off and the 'Last Song' star has revealed it wasn't ''hard'' to organise because they only have a small group of friends and family.

He said: ''It wasn't hard - we have a small group of friends. It was mainly immediate family, a spur-of-the-moment kind of thing.''

And the 29-year-old actor says it is ''same but different'' being married to Miley as they have been together so long.

He added to Extra TV: ''I am very happy to be where I am. It's the same but different [because we've been together for] the better part of 10 years.''

Liam made the comments shortly after a source claimed that Miley ''wants to have a family'' with her new husband and they want to take their relationship to the next level by starting a family together.

The source said: ''Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She's finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn't be happier.''

And Liam feels ''very lucky'' to be married to Miley.

Asked how he is enjoying married life, he shared: ''It's the best. It's the best. I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky.''