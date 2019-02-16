Liam Hemsworth almost wasn't cast in 'The Last Song', the romantic drama where he met his wife Miley Cyrus.
The actor met his now wife Miley Cyrus when he starred opposite her in the 2010 romantic drama but Liam has revealed that he nearly missed out on the role.
Speaking during an interview with 'Today', Australian actor Liam, 29, said: ''That was the first job I got [in the U.S.], and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa. They cast another kid, and it didn't work out with him.
''My agent calls me like, whispering, like 'You've got to go to Disney right now. It's not working out with the other guy. You've got to go in and read with Miley again.'
''I come in and everyone starts clapping like, 'We should have gone with you first!' It's sort of weird how it all comes together, and then 10 years later I'm here, married.''
Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he gets ''embarrassed'' about receiving acting awards as he ''already feels so privileged'' to do something that he loves.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after receiving an award at the 16th Annual G'Day USA Gala in Culver City, California, recently, he said: ''I was just saying, I get embarrassed I get awards for acting because I already feel so privileged to do something that I love so much. It's such a great position to be in but I'm very thankful and grateful to receive this award. It's really cool.''
Meanwhile, the actor also admitted the loss of anonymity that has come with fame has been difficult but being able to look after his loved ones financially is a bonus.
He said: ''Initially the hardest part to adjust to is just the way people approach you now and react to you. You lose a lot of your anonymity. And I think that's obviously something, if you are going to be successful in this business, that you are going to have to deal with one day. I still consider my life normal - it is normal to me. I guess, to some people weird stuff happens in my life that would be considered not normal. But so many great things have happened since 'The Hunger Games' and it has allowed me to be a lot more financially secure and help out people that I care about.''
