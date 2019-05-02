Liam Hemsworth says he and Miley Cyrus were inspired to get married quicker than they had originally planned after losing their home in the California wildfires because they wanted to start a new chapter in their life together.
The 'Hunger Games' actor tied the knot with the pop superstar in an intimate ceremony at their property in Franklin, Tennessee, in December 2018 in front of a very small group of their loved ones.
Liam, 29, admits the destruction of their Malibu home in the Woolsey blaze that tore through the beach city in November was a catalyst for them bringing their nuptials forward because they wanted to start a new chapter in their life together.
In an interview with GQ Australia magazine, he said: ''I was 18 when I met Miley. We really fell in love quickly and had a really strong connection from the beginning and I think in the back of my head I knew it was on the cards, but we weren't planning to have a wedding anytime soon. Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we'd lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit.''
Liam did manage to save his and 26-year-old Miley's pets from the fire but they lost all their possessions, and he admits there was a special Rolex watch that was burned which he wished he could have saved as he always imagine handing it down to a future son.
He said: ''Overnight, you literally lose all your possessions and your space, your nest. Obviously there are photos and things like that, but the one thing I wish I did grab was this Rolex that Lionsgate had given me as a present, after the first 'Hunger Games' film came out. I always imagined giving it to my first son or something. I don't hold too much sentiment to possessions, but that was probably the one thing I wish I'd taken.''
Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky - who is married to his brother Chris Hemsworth - previously hinted that the motivation for the couple's speedy ceremony was the fire.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Elsa said: ''Their wedding in Nashville came as quite a surprise. They were having a hard time after losing their house in the California wildfires and I think they just wanted to do something that would make them happy. They'd lost everything and were devastated.''
