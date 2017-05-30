Eiza Gonzalez has revealed that she is looking for love.
Eiza Gonzalez is looking for love.
The 'Baby Driver' actress - who was previously linked to Liam Hemsworth and Calvin Harris - is ready to settle down and is actively looking for romance.
She told Latina magazine: ''I'm looking for love like every other human being, and I'm in search of the right person. I've been meeting a lot of people and finding what I like and what I don't like--defining myself as a person.''
Eiza, 27, also revealed that she went through a very dark time after her beloved father died but is doing much better now.
She said: ''After my father died I fell into a very dark place and I couldn't deal. I started eating excessively and gained a lot of weight and I was very sad. It was a hard experience but I came out of it. We're human. You don't have to be ashamed of being broken.''
And Eiza spoke about her feminist beliefs, urging women to support each other in any way they can.
She said: ''We have an obligation as women to not pit ourselves against each other because men are going to do it for us.''
Eiza was linked to Calvin last year and was previously spotted with Liam following his split from Miley Cyrus in 2013 but that relationship quickly fizzled out.
But Eiza doesn't want her private life to overshadow her work.
She said: ''I would never talk about that. I focus on my work, that's what really matters.
''I don't think it's necessary. I think that your life as a public person is already so exposed. I'm being linked to people because it's my environment. It's like your school. We know each other. It's people I surround myself with. I don't know why it's such a big thing.''
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...