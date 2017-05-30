Eiza Gonzalez is looking for love.

The 'Baby Driver' actress - who was previously linked to Liam Hemsworth and Calvin Harris - is ready to settle down and is actively looking for romance.

She told Latina magazine: ''I'm looking for love like every other human being, and I'm in search of the right person. I've been meeting a lot of people and finding what I like and what I don't like--defining myself as a person.''

Eiza, 27, also revealed that she went through a very dark time after her beloved father died but is doing much better now.

She said: ''After my father died I fell into a very dark place and I couldn't deal. I started eating excessively and gained a lot of weight and I was very sad. It was a hard experience but I came out of it. We're human. You don't have to be ashamed of being broken.''

And Eiza spoke about her feminist beliefs, urging women to support each other in any way they can.

She said: ''We have an obligation as women to not pit ourselves against each other because men are going to do it for us.''

Eiza was linked to Calvin last year and was previously spotted with Liam following his split from Miley Cyrus in 2013 but that relationship quickly fizzled out.

But Eiza doesn't want her private life to overshadow her work.

She said: ''I would never talk about that. I focus on my work, that's what really matters.

''I don't think it's necessary. I think that your life as a public person is already so exposed. I'm being linked to people because it's my environment. It's like your school. We know each other. It's people I surround myself with. I don't know why it's such a big thing.''