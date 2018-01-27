Richard Ashcroft has been announced as a support act at Liam Gallagher's forthcoming Irish gigs.

The 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' singer has been pals with the former Oasis frontman since fronting The Verve, with the two acts regularly touring together in the 90s, and he even inspired the rival group's track 'Cast No Shadow' from their seminal 1995 album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?.

Ticketmaster Ireland have shared a poster confirming after months of Liam teasing, that Ashcroft will be performing along with Louis Berry at the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker's shows at Malahide Castle Garden in Dublin on June 15, and at Belsonic at Ormeau Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 16.

It's been rumoured that Ashcroft - who Liam ironically recently called out for using an ''army of songwriters'' to pen his tunes - will join Liam at his Finsbury Park festival the same month, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

It comes after 45-year-old rocker teased one of the opening acts is a ''biblical brother''.

The 'Songbird' songwriter is yet to unveil the bill for the one-day event taking place at the London landmark in June, but they must be pretty impressive to have landed his signature description, which he uses for people he thinks are god-like.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who tried to tease the acts out of the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker, Liam replied: ''Mate I can't tell ya but I have a biblical brother joining me now run of and spread the butter you nutter (sic)''

The last time Liam performed at Finsbury Park was with Oasis back in 2002, and he's hoping it will be just as ''dangerous''.

He said previously: ''I loved that gig, man. It was really f**king dangerous and I liked it. So hopefully we'll have a bit of the same.''

The 'Greedy Soul' singer had said that he'd like grime star Skepta to perform.

Letting slip who he's looking to book for the gig, he said: ''It can't all be 90s stuff, man.

''We've got to mix it up a bit. I'd like to get Skepta playing, have something a bit different.''

Liam took his 'bromance' with the 'Shutdown' hitmaker to the next level by buying him a birthday present in September.

And he also invited the rapper to join him on stage to perform ''that natural mystic tune'', referring to late reggae legend Bob Marley's 1977 hit 'Natural Mystic'.