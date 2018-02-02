Parklife festival has banned potato peelers after they were inundated with requests from Liam Gallagher fans.

The former Oasis frontman got a fan to sheer the skin of the vegetable at his gig last year as a double-edged joke towards his bitter brother Noel.

The 45-year-old rocker - who has feuded with sibling since the guitarist quit the Britpop group after a backstage bust-up at a concert in Paris in 2009 - often calls Noel a potato in his Twitter jibes and since the 'Some Might Say' songwriter performed tracks from his LP 'Who Built The Moon? with the assistance of a woman playing a pair of scissors on UK music show 'Later... With Jools Holland', Liam has joked he is going to have equally odd DIY instruments accompany his band.

And the Manchester extravaganza has been forced to warn punters not to bring the knife-like tool with them after the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker was confirmed as as headliner for the Heaton Park weekender, which is held on June 9 and June 10.

The festival's boss Sacha Lord-Marchionne told Manchester Evening News: ''We've been blown away by this week's launch and the demand for tickets.

''But even more blow away at how many people have asked to bring potato peelers for Liam's main stage performance!

''In case you're wondering - the answer is most definitely not.''

Addressing the frenzied potato-peeling during his rendition of 'Greedy Soul', Liam tweeted previously: ''To the peeler who peeled his little heart out last night you my friend are truly out there, psychedelic even, as you were King Parka Monkey x (sic)''

Footage also appeared of a male fan in the front row snipping a pair of scissors as Liam sung, leading his Twitter followers to ask for some praise for the guy who was dubbed ''Scissor Monkey''.