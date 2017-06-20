Liam Gallagher wouldn't have missed the One Love Manchester concert ''for the world''.

The 44-year-old singer made a last-minute dash home from Germany to perform at the benefit concert for the victims of the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena, which killed 23 people.

He said: ''I wouldn't have missed that for the world. Even if I was holidaying on the moon, I'd have come back. I'm from Manchester. I've got my family and friends there. What happened there was horrific. I got asked to do it.

''We were in Germany at the time, and I was like look, we brought our gig forward. We finished at 17:30, hopped on a plane and went straight there. Did the tunes and then got on a plane to Holland.''

As a proud Mancunian, Liam felt is was important for him to perform at the one-off event.

He told Irish DJ Dave Fanning: ''Manchester is a cool place and they've got strong characters. It was just nice to help out and put a smile on people's faces.''

This comes shortly after Liam admitted he hoped his brother Noel would have attended the gig to support his hometown.

He insisted, too, that their long-running feud was a completely separate issue to whether Noel should have appeared at the event.

Liam said: ''He should have been there as a musician to go on and play songs for them beautiful kids who were killed and injured - you know what I mean.

''[I'd have come back] even if I was on the moon. He's from Manchester and he should have been there mate. It's nothing to do with me, man. It's not about whether I wanted him to be there, I just think he should have been there.''