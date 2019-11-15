Liam Gallagher would be ''devastated'' if he didn't have any younger fans.

The former Oasis rocker released his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' - the follow-up to his 2017 chart topping debut 'As You Were' - in September, and he insisted appealing to new generations is the only way to make sure his music ''lives on''.

Asked how he'd feel without young fans, he told Paste magazine: ''I'd be devastated. What's the point? You make music to live forever. You make music to go round and round in cycles.

''If it stops at one generation, then it obviously wasn't that good, was it? The music only lives on through generations.

''If it's only one generation that likes it, that will die at some point, so therefore your music dies with them, so f***ing too right, man!''

The 47-year-old Britpop legend's UK arena tour in support of his new record kicked off this week, and despite being billed as a solo project he thinks the live band are a huge part of what he does.

He explained: ''I'm not thinking [about] it as a solo thing. I know it's my name that's above the door and that, but when I get on stage, I'm surrounded by the band.

''The gigs I've been doing in England, they're like Oasis gigs. People are losing their s**t and kicking the f**k out of each other, a bit of violence down in front. ''People are getting moved, so I don't feel like it's any different than being in Oasis except for that Noel's not there.''

However, he did compare a band's frontman to the striker in a soccer team, insisting his role is to really land with the right delivery to back up the spirit of the music.

He said: ''Well, you need a good rock 'n' roll singer to put it in the back of the net. I'd say guitars, melody, lyrics with a bit of bite. You need the singer to spit it out. ''You don't want to hear a rock 'n' roll song politely sung. I think that's the problem that a lot of these singers have got today. None of them can spit it out.''