Liam Gallagher has joked if his album had ''bombed'' he would have needed to start working as a seamstress at his fashion label Pretty Green.

The 'Greedy Soul' hitmaker - who founded the brand, which primarily sells his signature parka coats, in 2009 - was worried fans of his former group Oasis might not have warmed to his solo tunes on his debut LP 'As You Were', and that he'd be forced to take up an alternate career to bring in the money.

The 45-year-old rocker's fear came from the fact the band he formed after the Britpop group split in 2009 - after he had a backstage bust-up with his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher - didn't have much success with their two records; 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' and 'BE'.

He confessed to NME magazine: ''I thought the album might bomb ... that people might have had enough of me and I'd have to start f**king sewing at Pretty Green [his fashion label].

''If the album bombs, you can't do gigs.

''The second Beady Eye one didn't f**king work.

''The gigs were getting smaller.

''That's why we knocked it on the head.

''There was no point doing a third one - we'd be playing f**king pubs.''

However, his record - which features the hits 'Wall of Glass' and 'For What It's Worth' - took off instantly and recently went platinum.

On Wednesday (14.02.18), Liam was crowned Godlike Genius at the NME Awards, something which he admits was a long-time coming, and should have happened to him at the same time as Noel in 2012.

Liam believes they both put in equal amounts of hard work during their time in the band.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, the rocker fumed: ''I think we both should have won one at the same time.

''Just because we both put a lot of work into those songs.

''I know he wrote them, but I sung them so I have got the hump about that.

''But it's nice to get an award isn't it?''