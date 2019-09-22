Liam Gallagher has wished himself a happy birthday.

The 47-year-old rocker took to Twitter on Saturday (21.09.19) to pass on his best wishes to himself.

The former Oasis frontman - who remains involved in a long-running feud with his old brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME I LOOK LIKE A COOL **** EVEN WHEN IM OUT MY TREE X (sic)''

Liam - who recently released his second solo album, 'Why Me? Why Not.' - seemingly had an enjoyable birthday, as he celebrated his beloved Manchester City beating Watford by an eye-watering 8-0 scoreline.

He later wrote: ''8 f***ing 0 c'mon you know (sic)''

Meanwhile, Liam recently teased a return to Knebworth in 2020.

Oasis played two of the biggest shows in British music history at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, where they attracted a total of 250,000 fans across two nights in 1996 - and Liam is keen to return to the venue next year.

He said: ''It could be good, man. We've done quite ... not been big or anything, but we've done lots.

''In London on the last album, we saw famous people who maybe want a party. I think it's doable, I just don't want to go ... now listen, it might all go t**s up tomorrow, you know what I mean. Just so who knows but ... don't be getting ahead of yourself ... but I do really.''