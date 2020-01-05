Liam Gallagher will never quit social media.

The outspoken former Oasis star has vowed to remain on Twitter because he enjoys ''chatting people up'' and he doesn't care what his critics think of him.

Asked if he ever plans to stop expressing his views on the micro-blogging site, he said: ''No, I like being online.

''I like chatting people up, and I like speaking my mind.

''And if people can't handle that? F*** 'em. I'm just a person in a band.''

The 47-year-old rocker's son Gene, 18 - whom he was with ex-wife Nicole Appleton - recently started playing drums on stage with his dad, but Liam says he won't be passing down any advice because he thinks it will ''fall flat on deaf ears'' like when he was young.

He told the Illinois Entertainer: ''No advice, man -- I'm not into advice.

''And when you're young, you don't take it in, do you?

''I'm only starting to take things in now.

''And when you're in a bubble, you're in a bubble, and you're sort of just racing around, not taking it in.

''So any advice I give him now will fall flat on deaf ears.

''So he's just enjoying himself at this point.''

Meanwhile, Liam recently admitted he can ''be a bit of a k**b''.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker has become known for his long-running feud with his older brother and rival Noel Gallagher, which has seen him brand his sibling as a ''potato'', as well as blame him for the split of their band Oasis, and accuse him of preventing a reunion of the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers.

But, Liam recently confessed that whilst he views himself as ''extraordinary'', he also knows he can step out of line from time to time.

He said: ''People know who I am. I am extraordinary but I can also be a bit of a knob - I know all of that.''

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker recently apologised after he allegedly threatened Noel's wife Sara MacDonald in a message sent to Noel's 19-year-old daughter Anaïs.

And although he's vowed to stop mentioning Noel's family on social media, he won't stop teasing his brother.

He added: ''He's got this impression he's special but if you asked him to play his new songs on acoustic guitar it sounds f***ing shocking, in the wrong sense of the word. He's not on top form, but I'll let him keep ­doing his thing.''

Liam says it's a ''shame'' that Oasis split following a row between the two brothers in 2009, but says he still has ''hope'' they'll reunite one day.

The 'One of Us' singer explained: ''It's a shame and really sad that the group split up but while we are still alive there's hope. Even if one of us is making stupid disco, at least one of us has stayed the same.''