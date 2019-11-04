Liam Gallagher has vowed to keep making ''rock 'n' roll'' albums for as long as his fans want them.

The former Oasis star has released two number one solo records, 2017's 'As You Were' and this year's 'Why Me? Why Not.', and he also recently shared the title for this next LP, which he's named 'Come On You Know'.

And the 'Shockwave' hitmaker has ruled out ever changing direction, but said if his fanbase ever got tired of his music, he'd think twice about putting out another record.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Liam said: ''I love doing what I do best. I like being in my comfort zone and I would never write a reggae album.

''I want to keep doing what I've always done.

''If people like this album, then I'll make another one, if they don't like it, well then we'll see.''

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old rocker - who was honoured with the first-ever Rock Icon award at the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain, on Sunday (03.11.19) - has admitted he believes if his eldest brother Paul Gallagher, 53 - who tours the world with his youngest sibling - was in Oasis with him and his estranged sibling Noel Gallagher, 52, he'd probably be a part of their long-running feud because they all have an ''ego''.

He said: ''Paul also has an ego.

''If he was famous and had loads of money, maybe he would be an a**e too.''

Liam recently admitted he thinks both he and Noel - who have not spoken since disbanding Oasis following a huge row in Paris in 2009 - need to own up to their mistakes.

He said: ''He blamed everything on me. It would have been better if he had told the truth, that he wanted to try a solo career.

''Now he feels better than me, but he is exactly like me, he has the same faults as me, the world would be a better place if we both admitted to being two idiots.

''It was like when Johnny Marr threw Morrissey under the bus, or what Paul Weller did with The Jam. Noel threw me under a bus.''