Liam Gallagher will finish recording his new album on April 2.

The 46-year-old rocker is hard at work on the follow up to his 2017 solo debut 'As You Were', and has now said he'll have finished his time in the studio by the beginning of next month.

When asked when the new material will be ready, the former Oasis star wrote on Twitter: ''We finish recording on the 2nd of April now go spread the butter.''

And Liam also took the time to shut down fans requests for an Oasis reunion, as he branded his brother and rival Noel Gallagher as a ''hipster''.

Asked if there was any chance of a truce with the 'Holy Mountain' singer, Liam wrote: ''No I've heard he's getting worse app he's a HIPSTER

''Noel Gallagher the gift that keeps on giving wtfs that all about on soccer am as you were LG x (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker recently revealed his 17-year-old son Gene is set to appear on his dad's new album as a bongo player.

Sharing a black and white studio snap of Gene playing percussion, Liam tweeted: ''Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x (sic)''

And fans won't have to wait too long for the album to be finished, as Liam previously claimed it would be out before September this year when he hit out at press speculation surrounding the record.

He tweeted: ''F**k those old farts... they know f**k all about my moves it'll be bfore September trust me (sic)''