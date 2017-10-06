Liam Gallagher leans on his mum for career advice.

The 45-year-old rocker has revealed he welcomes the input of his mum Peggy, because it's helped him to select the singles for his long-awaited debut solo album 'As You Were', which has been released today (06.10.17).

Explaining how his mum's advice guides his decisions, Liam said: ''It nice when my mum hears a song, and she goes 'Liam, you're singing lovely there.' I go, 'cool, that's not going to be the first single then, we'll leave that one for the third single.'

''When she's going 'Liam, why you screaming and shouting?' Then I go 'that's the one! Put that one out first.'''

The controversial rocker is poised to tour his debut solo album around the UK.

But Liam has revealed he made a conscious decision to avoid appearing at The O2 Arena in London, because he doesn't feel the venue suits his style.

Speaking to Dave Berry on his Absolute Radio Show, the Manchester-born singer explained: ''The O2 for is for Barbra Streisand, it's miles away, you've got to bring your passport to get there.

''[Alexandra Palace] is going to go off, standing, we are about proper gigs.''

Meanwhile, Liam claimed earlier this week that he doesn't care about how much money he has earned from his music career.

The former Oasis frontman - who is worth an estimated £6 million - said he has no idea how much money he has in the bank and that he's never stopped to consider how much he's spent over the years.

Asked when he last spoke to the bank manager, Liam confessed: ''Never. I'm not into that s**t man. I don't know how much money I've got, I don't know how much money I've lost. I'm not a**ed.''