Liam Gallagher has issued a plea to his brother Noel Gallagher to reform Oasis for a one-off charity gig once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The 47-year-old rocker has been at loggerheads with his sibling and bitter rival Noel ever since the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers went their separate ways in 2009, but Liam has frequently spoken about his desire to get the band back together.

And now, he has once again asked Noel to join him in reforming Oasis for a concert aimed at raising money for charity, which would take place after the current health crisis - which has seen almost 10,000 people around the world lose their lives as of the time of writing - has subsided.

Liam tweeted: ''Listen seriously a lot of people think I'm a **** and I am a good looking **** but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c'mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker then also suggested a possible line-up for the show, including the tongue in cheek addition of Romanian pop duo The Cheeky Girls.

He added in a second tweet: ''All these miserable f***ing ****s in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c'mon weller the smiths c'mon marr Rkid oasis c'mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a f***ing line up c'mon you know (sic)''

Liam's tweets come after he recently poked fun at the current health advice which tells people to quarantine themselves at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, as he said he has been ''self-isolating'' from Noel for 10 years.

He wrote: ''Me n RKid have been self-isolating for 10 years c'mon a couple of months ain't f***ing hurt. (sic)''