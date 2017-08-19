Liam Gallagher wishes he could perform at the 'We Are Manchester' benefit show on September 9.

The former Oasis frontman's brother and bitter rival Noel Gallagher is headlining the first concert at Manchester Arena following the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande's concert in May, and though Liam is playing in Spain that day he'd love to make the show.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer wrote on Twitter: ''I would love to play that gig in MCR on sept 9th but I'm afraid I'm playing in Spain saying that though it's only a hop skip n a jump LG x (sic)''

Noel's High Flying Birds will be joined by local acts including Blossoms, The Courteeners and Rick Astley at the concert following the atrocity, which saw 23 people were killed and 250 were injured.

All money made from ticket sales will be donated to the Manchester Memorial Fund, which has been setup to fund a memorial for the people who tragically lost their lives.

It is only fitting that the 50-year-old rocker should perform at the show as Oasis' 1996 hit 'Don't Look Back in Anger' has became an anthem for the city in the wake of the horrific terrorist bombing.

Liam, 44, performed the song at Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.

And even though Noel donated the royalties from the track to the victims, Liam blasted his former bandmate for not performing the song with him at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

At the time, he said: ''He's made it clear that a reunion is not at the top of his priorities and right now it's not the top of mine. I would prefer it if I was in Oasis, but that's not what the Manchester concert was about. He could have got up and done 'Don't Look Back in Anger' and never even had to see me.

''Are you telling me that if Noel Gallagher rocked up with his guitar and knocked on the door they would say, 'You're not invited, mate'? So he can f**k off on that one. I don't care if he was in the Amalfi Coast or wherever, it lacked sympathy on his behalf. We have family and friends in Manchester and me mam's still there, and it would have been nice to do it for his people. End of.''