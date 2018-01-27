Liam Gallagher wants his second solo album to be a ''punk rock'' record.

The 45-year-old singer released his debut solo LP 'As You Were' last October and it was a success all over the world and has earned him a British Male Solo Artist nomination at the upcoming BRIT Awards.

Liam is due to head back into the studio with producer Greg Kurstin - who he collaborated with on four songs for 'As You Were', including hit single 'Wall of Glass' - in April and he wants his new songs to sound like Oasis track 'Bring It On Down', a punk-esque stomper from the band's first album 'Definitely Maybe' released in 1994.

The musician has been thinking about his next record whilst on vacation with his girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther in Thailand.

In a Twitter post to his 2.77 million followers, he wrote: ''Lot of yapping about our forthcoming album fancy a bit of Rocknroll punk bring it on down vibes I'll leave it in with the lap of the Gods x (sic)''

When one fan replied to tell him to ''leave it'' to his older brother Noel Gallagher to write a new rocking album, he accused them of being on drugs, tweeting: ''Stop smoking spice his days of in your face music is well and truly over (sic)''

Liam is enjoying some well-earned time off after being on tour for the majority of 2017.

The 'Songbird' hitmaker is able to relax because he has three albums in the top 40 of the UK Albums Chart; his own effort 'As You Were', Oasis' seminal 1995 LP '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?' and Oasis singles collection 'Time Flies'.

In a series of tweets, he said: ''Gotta say it again if I ain't said it bfore i love Thialand as you were LG ... I'm a lovely colour as you were LG ... 3 albums in the top 40 cmon as you were LG x [sic]''