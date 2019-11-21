Liam Gallagher wants to contact a fan scarred for life after being hit by a flare at his Sheffield show earlier this week.
Liam Gallagher wants to find a fan scarred for life by a flare at his show.
The former Oasis star was performing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Monday (18.11.19) when Stacey Andrew, 27, was horrifically burnt after another fan threw a flare, causing her shirt to go up in flames and leaving her with severe burns across her chest and arms.
Taking to Twitter, Liam wrote: ''I'm sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew the other night it's not cool.
''People need to chill the f**k out with the flares.
''Can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x (sic)''
Stacey - who went to the show with her partner Callum Mutton - has opened up about the ordeal this week, and described the extent of her injuries.
She said: ''The flare hit my head and fell down my top, at first I didn't realise what had happened until people shouted.
''It looks like someone let a firework off on my chest... I didn't realise what happened then people started patting me.
''My shirt was in flames and a man ripped it off. People were shouting 'She's on fire.' ''
She added: ''I'm scared I'm going to be scarred for life.''
In a statement, the venue said it was ''extremely sorry'' to hear about the incident, which is being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.
Fly DSA Arena's Dominic Stokes said: ''The irresponsible behaviour of the concert goer who threw the flare along with any other people within their party who were aware of the possibility of their actions cannot be condoned and they should be held accountable for their actions.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
There were a number of defining bands of the 90's but Oasis were indisputably one...
Made by a fan for fans, this documentary explores the iconic English rock band through...