Liam Gallagher wants to find a fan scarred for life by a flare at his show.

The former Oasis star was performing at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on Monday (18.11.19) when Stacey Andrew, 27, was horrifically burnt after another fan threw a flare, causing her shirt to go up in flames and leaving her with severe burns across her chest and arms.

Taking to Twitter, Liam wrote: ''I'm sorry to hear what happened to Stacey Andrew the other night it's not cool.

''People need to chill the f**k out with the flares.

''Can someone from her family get in contact with us thanx LG x (sic)''

Stacey - who went to the show with her partner Callum Mutton - has opened up about the ordeal this week, and described the extent of her injuries.

She said: ''The flare hit my head and fell down my top, at first I didn't realise what had happened until people shouted.

''It looks like someone let a firework off on my chest... I didn't realise what happened then people started patting me.

''My shirt was in flames and a man ripped it off. People were shouting 'She's on fire.' ''

She added: ''I'm scared I'm going to be scarred for life.''

In a statement, the venue said it was ''extremely sorry'' to hear about the incident, which is being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Fly DSA Arena's Dominic Stokes said: ''The irresponsible behaviour of the concert goer who threw the flare along with any other people within their party who were aware of the possibility of their actions cannot be condoned and they should be held accountable for their actions.''