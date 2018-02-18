Liam Gallagher would love to star on a children's TV show.

The 45-year-old rock star - who is known for his larger-than-life persona - has spoken of his eagerness to appear on the 'Bedtime Stories' series for CBeebies, which had previously featured the likes of Tom Hardy and Dolly Parton.

Asked whether he'd be keen to follow suit, Liam told NME magazine: ''Yeah, I been asked to do that. Yeah, I'll do it. I'm up for it. I mean, I've gotta curb me tongue though because I swear a lot. But if I could hold it down with the swearing, man, I'd do that.''

Liam has made a triumphant return to the music scene over the last 12 months, which has seen him release his long-awaited debut solo album 'As You Were', and on Wednesday (14.02.18), the rocker was crowned Godlike Genius at the NME Awards in London.

Despite the recognition, Liam believes that he should have been bestowed with the honour at the same time as his older brother and former Oasis bandmate Noel in 2012.

The British icon insisted that they both put in equal amounts of hard work during their time in the band, and therefore he struggles to understand why his brother has received most of the credit.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, the rocker fumed: ''I think we both should have won one at the same time.

''Just because we both put a lot of work into those songs.

''I know he wrote them, but I sung them so I have got the hump about that. But it's nice to get an award isn't it?''

Meanwhile, Liam has claimed on Twitter that he only arrived home from NME bash on Saturday morning (17.02.18).

He wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Went out Wednesday to collect some award just getting in now still got it as you were LG x (sic)''