Liam Gallagher wants to see Oasis reunite after admitting he ''forgives'' his brother Noel.
The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker - who famously fell out with his older brother Noel, leading to the demise of their group in 2009 - has taken to social media to insist he ''forgives'' Noel for what happened in the past.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x (sic)''
His comments come after Liam warned Noel to hire security guards to keep them away from one another.
He said earlier this year: ''He wormed his way through that band and used people and sacked people and then fucked us all off at the end for him to further his f***ing s***ty little cosmic pop career. Sacked the ***ing drummer; made it impossible for Bonehead to be in the band; Guigsy left after; Whitey went. But it still weren't enough.
''But he didn't have the b******s to sack me. One minute I'm there, next minute I'm under the bus, like some f***ing drummer. F**k that, I'm Liam f***ing Gallagher, sang my balls off, I'm the voice of that band, and now you want me to just f***ing disappear and have a little laugh about it? I don't f***ing think so, mate. I see you in Marylebone, I see you f***ing out, you'd better have a f***ing security guard with you and you'd better be paying him good money, because you'd better f***ing run, mate. That's how p***ed off I am, man, completely.''
