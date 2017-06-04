Liam Gallagher would like to see an Oasis reunion happen.

The 44-year-old musician admits he ''misses'' his brother Noel, the band and the fans but he insists he doesn't want his sibling to be the one who orchestrates it and says the chance of a reunion is in ''the lap of the gods''.

He said: ''No contact. I can't see it [a reunion] happening. Never say never, I guess, but at the moment, if I get up and running on this solo thing, it certainly won't happen for a bit. Because there have been plenty of times that it could have happened and it should have happened and it didn't.

''I'd like it to happen, because I miss him and I miss the band and I miss the fans and I miss singing them songs. But it's in the lap of the gods, not Noel Gallagher, as much as he'd like to think he's a bit of a god, but he ain't ... Cos I've seen him coming for years.

''He thought that I was going to be down and out, and then he'd turn round and say, 'Sorry about this, lads, but I'm going to have to put my wicked solo career on hold because I need to help my brother out.' But I ain't f***ing poor. I'm still standing. No. It ain't happening, mate. When I think about it, being in a band with him bores the death out of me. He's changed, as a person. He's not someone I want to be in a band with. He's part of the establishment.''

And the 'Don't Look Back in Anger' hitmaker is gearing up to release his debut solo album.

Asked what fans can expect, he told The Observer: ''It's all been done before, my record. I hope I'm just doing it a little bit better. I'm not reinventing the wheel, I'm just giving it a new polish. Good songs, great vocals, good words ... I hope people enjoy it, don't scratch their heads too much.''