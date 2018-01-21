Liam Gallagher wants to perform Oasis' first three albums in full at a trio of gigs.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker thinks fans would love to see him tackle each of 'Definitely Maybe', '(What's the Story) Morning Glory' and 'Be Here Now' at separate concerts, but has no interest in taking on his former band's final four records.

He said: ''F**k the rest, no one cares after that.

''Al my people right here right now, they do know what I mean.

''I want to give the people what they want and I want to give me what I want.''

The 45-year-old singer is very proud of his solo album 'As You Were' but felt it was apologetic because he needed to ''dig out [his] soul and say a few things to certain people'', but has promised his follow-up LP will have a more ''classic'' sound.

He said: ''It'll be classic rock'n'roll, there'll be no cosmic pop and no d**khead playing scissors.''

Liam also mocked his older brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher for thinking his latest album, 'Who Built The Moon?' - which does feature a scissors player - is ''out there'' and psychedelic.

He told Q magazine: ''I don't agree with a lot of the stuff he's talking about.

''He's saying it's so out there and everyone's so square they can't get on it.

''I don't think it is out there. I honestly don't and I'm not digging him out.

''The stuff he did with Mark Coyle before we even got in Oasis was a lot more out there. It's designer psychedelia.

''And the songs ain't that good. They're not his best batch of songs.

''He's put a load of c**p round it.

''He's in the press going, 'Oh if you think this one's out there, wait til you hear the next one', like, mate, I don't know what crowd you're hanging about with but they must be a right bunch of squares if you think that's out there.''