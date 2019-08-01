Liam Gallagher says his sons Gene and Lennon are ''eyeing each other up'' about forming a band together.
Liam Gallagher's sons are planning to start a band together.
Gene, 18, - whose mother is Nicole Appleton - and Lennon, 19, - Liam's son with Patsy Kensit - are both keen musicians and Liam is hopeful they will come together to form a band like he and his now-estranged brother Noel did with Oasis.
Speaking on the Humans Of XS Manchester podcast, Liam said: ''They're both eyeing each other up...from across the room. Gene has got a little band and Lennon has got a little band, they're sort of working it out.
''They're both playing guitar, I've not heard them sing yet, so that'll be a surprise when they open their mouths and let me have it.''
However, Liam admitted that Gene and Lennon have very different musical styles.
He explained: ''Lennon's music is a bit more spaced out, like early Verve, pretty chilled.
''Whereas Gene is more like in your face, Arctic Monkeys style. Go for it I say.''
But he believes that their differences could lead to a great balance.
He said: ''Yeah, I definitely see myself in them. Gene has got a chip on his shoulder, Lennon is a bit more chilled, so it's equally balanced.''
Liam also has daughters Molly Moorish-Gallagher, 21, with Lisa Moorish, and six-year-old Gemma with Liza Ghorbani but says won't be having any more with his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.
He said: ''Even with [daughter]Molly she's got a bit of temper on her as well. I think the three of them have turned out all right, man. I think a lot of kids from mad-head parents turn out all right, it's the parents that are uptight - they are the ones that seem to breed d***heads.
''I'm done, me and Debbie are cool with that. I think we're sorted on that.''
