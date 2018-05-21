Liam Gallagher wants Conor McGregor to star in his next music video.

The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker took to Twitter over the weekend to declare his love for the 29-year-old Irish mixed martial artist after he watched his 2017 movie, 'Conor McGregor: Notorious', about the boxer's rise to claiming multiple championship UFC belts and a seven figure pay-packet.

The 45-year-old rocker wrote: ''I've just watched your film Conor McGregor biblical I want you to be in my new music video as you were LG x (sic)''

However, Liam is not the only fan of the UFC star, as his former Oasis bandmate and bitter sibling Noel Gallagher - who he's been at loggerheads with since the 50-year-old guitarist quit the group following a backstage bust-up between the pair before a concert in Paris, France, in 2009 - is also a fan and wants to meet Conor.

Noel said previously: ''I was first aware of Conor when I was on tour in Ireland, we had a night off and we went to a pub one night in Cork and the pub was mobbed watching UFC.

Charisma will get you a long way, if you're talented and you've got charisma, the world is your oyster. That guy's got it, it's like wow. What planet have you come from? He's unbelievable. I'd love to meet him.''

Meanwhile, Liam - who was recently working on his follow-up to his debut LP 'As You Were' in Los Angeles - has landed back in the UK after his US shows with pal Richard Ashcroft, and is gearing up for his support slot at The Rolling Stones' concert at London Stadium tomorrow night (22.05.18).

He tweeted: ''It's good to be back in the uk after a month in the USA a quick shuffle of the pack and back at it again with the Rolling Stones tmorrow night it's only Rock n Roll but I like it as you were LGx (sic)''

When a follower said he's been a ''busy'' rock 'n' roll star, Liam replied: ''I wouldn't want it any other way I been on the shelf to long. (sic)''