Liam Gallagher considered moving to Spain while going through his divorce and worrying he was a ''has-been''.

The 44-year-old rocker - who split from Nicole Appleton in 2013 after it emerged he had fathered a daughter, Gemma, with US journalist Liza Ghorbani - wanted to flee the UK because he was tired of being bothered by Oasis fans but had to wait for lengthy legal proceedings to end his marriage and arranging maintenance payments for his little girl to come to a close first.

Liam - who also has daughter Molly, 19, with ex-lover Lisa Moorish, son Lennon, 17, with first wife Patsy Kensit, and Gene, 15, with Nicole - told ES magazine: ''I'd open the door and get mithered to death straight away. People going, 'Oasis, Oasis, Oasis' in your face, and it's like you're in a bad trip.

''You're this guy in Oasis, but you're not doing anything any more. You start going, 'Am I a f***ing has-been? Is this it?' And you're sitting there going, 'Well, maybe it is.'

''I was waiting for the divorce to kick in, to see what f***ing pennies they'd throw back at me, and I was out of here.

''I was gonna go and live in Spain and just chill out, get fit, eat nice, bit of sun on me bones and just f***ing live.''

Liam acknowledges his personal problems were all his ''own doing'', but blamed lawyers for dragging out proceedings and making the situation worse.

He added: ''I know it was all my own doing and that. But I was just living in ghoul world with f***ing lawyers. Every day. If it wasn't the divorce lawyer, it was the other lawyer. It was f***ing grim. They just make it worse. They f***ing strung it out, mate. They definitely know how long a piece of string is.''

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker suffered a further blow in 2014 when his band Beady Eye split up and he spent a lot of time ''drinking too much'', trying to persuade his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther to ditch work in favour of a trip to the pub.

He said: ''[I was] ''drinking too much and doing nothing: ruining Debbie's vibe, going, 'Come on, let's go to the pub. F**k work, come and be a f***ing dosser like me!'

''And then she'd go to work and I'd be sitting at home being Billy No Mates.''