Liam Gallagher wanted to ''break'' brother Noel Gallagher's ''f****** jaw'' after he refused to let him use Oasis music in his documentary 'As It Was'.

The 'Shockwave' singer previously claimed Noel was trying to ''sue him'' over the use of clips of Oasis songs within the movie, and now he has hit out at his former bandmate and his ''little people'' for banning him from adding his own band's songs to the flick.

The 46-year-old rocker - who has been at loggerheads with Noel, 51, for years after a backstage bust-up between the brothers at their concert in Paris in 2009, which led to the demise of the Britpop group - insisted he's not ''sad'' and didn't ''cry'' over it, but he was left fuming and felt like smashing the 'Wonderwall' songwriter and his manager's windows in when he found out.

Speaking to Sky News at the premiere of 'As It Was' at London's Alexander Palace Theatre on Thursday night (06.06.19), he fumed: ''Him and his little people saw it and took the Oasis music out of it because that's all he's got left, d'ya know what I mean. Let him get on with it.

''It doesn't make me sad, it makes me f****** mad. I'm not a p****, I'm not sad about it, I want to break his f****** jaw and his daft f****** manager, but that's what happens. I'm not sad about it, I didn't go home and cry, I just wanted to go and f****** put their windows through.''

The documentary - helmed by Charlie Lightening - shows a softer side to the rock star who is alway spouting off on Twitter, and Liam admitted that an endless supply of drugs and fame wasn't why he joined a band in the first place.

He said: ''I didn't join a band to f****** be a dick. I was doing drugs before I got in a band so I'm not one of them that go, 'I'm in a band now so let's have a line of speed' or whatever, I was doing that sh*t when I was 15, so it was all f******* old hat by the time I got in it.

''The drugs just got a bit better, the clothes got better and you got to see the world.''

The 'Wall of Glass' singer has calmed down a lot in recent times - as he explains in the movie, he would rather take in the places he visits across the world than go boozing until the early hours - and he has adopted a healthier lifestyle as he wakes up in the early hours to go for a jog every day.

He said: ''At the moment I'm happier doing what I'm doing but if I want to go and get off me box I'll do it.

''Cos no one can stop me.''

In February, Liam claimed Noel was threatening to take legal action over use of their songs.

He wrote: ''Ive just been informed that I'll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at ignition if I use any footage of me singing oasis yes oasis songs in AS IT WAS who's bitter now eh ps Dya want a hand selling those tickets AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

And he later claimed it was footage of Liam's performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert - which was held following the Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 - that Noel had an issue with.

He wrote in a subsequent tweet: ''So it's the footage of me singing live forever at the one love concert that's upset team NG maybe it's the shame of the not so mighty little fella not showing up because he was too busy supping bubbles on a dingy with what's her face AS YOU WERE LG x (sic)''

The documentary focuses on Liam's journey from ''boredom, booze and legal battles'' to solo star with the release of his debut solo LP 'As You Were' and subsequent sold-out global concerts and is out now.