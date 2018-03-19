Liam Gallagher is feeling ''severely upset'' after being forced to cut his Lollapalooza Santiago set short due to illness.

The former Oasis star was performing at the music festival in Chile, South America on Sunday (18.03.18) when he left the stage because the symptoms of his ''on-going'' chest infection made it difficult for him to sing properly.

Liam told the crowd before leaving: ''My voice is absolutely smashed. ''I'm not just going to stand here all night screaming out for everybody sounding f*****g horrific.

''I'm very sorry I can't sing the tunes.''

The 45-year-old rocker was extremely ''disappointed'' that he had to walk away from the gig, but he was having problems with his breathing and felt it was best to stop his performance to avoid making it any worse.

Liam - who is set to return to the studio next month to work on the follow-up to his chart-topping debut solo LP 'As You Were' - has vowed to return to Santiago at a later date.

In a statement to his fans posted on his social media accounts, Liam's representative said: ''Due to an ongoing chest infection, we had to cut the Lollapalooza Santiago show tonight short.

''Liam was diagnosed with a sinus, ear and nose infection after a European show a few weeks ago which has led to a chest infection.

''He has been continuing to perform and trying to push through it but unfortunately today he was finding it hard breathing on stage and wasn't able to continue the set.

''Liam is severely disappointed and upset that he couldn't finish the show and wants to apologise to everyone who came out to see him tonight.

''He promises to reschedule a gig in Santiago as soon as possible.''

The 'For What It's Worth' singer has been suffering with a chest infection since his concert in Paris on March 2.