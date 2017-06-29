Liam Gallagher has unveiled the track-listing for his debut solo album 'As You Were'.

The former Oasis frontman has taken to Twitter to share with his 1.92 million followers the songs on his much-awaited record.

The songs include lead single 'Wall of Glass', 'For What It's Worth', which is said to be his 'Don't Look Back in Anger', and 'Chinatown' which is tipped to be his next single.

Other tracks include 'Bold', 'Greedy Soul', 'Paper Crown', 'When I'm In Need', 'You Better Run', 'I Get By', Come Back To Me', 'Universal Gleam' and 'I've All I Need'.

The 44-year-old rocker has collaborated with Adele and Beck's producer Greg Kurstin, who produced four tracks for 'As You Were'.

Greg's handiwork can be heard on 'Wall of Glass' as well as 'Paper Crown', 'Come Back To Me', and 'It Doesn't Have To Be That Way'.

The rest of the album has been produced with Radiohead producer Dan Grech-Marguerat, who has previously worked with the 'Creep' hitmakers as well as Mumford and Sons, and Circa Waves.

There is also the track 'For What It's Worth', which was co-written by Simon Aldred of Cherry Ghost.

There is expected to be some bonus tracks but in true Liam style he announced he was off to the pub for a rest.

The artwork features a picture of the former Beady Eye frontman's face in black and white, surrounded by a cream coloured background. The words ''Liam Gallagher'' and ''As You Were'' are also visible on the cover.

Accompanying the artwork reveal, Liam tweeted: ''AS YOU WERE pre-order from midnight LGx (sic)''

'As You Were' is available for pre-order now, and will be released on October 6.

The full track-listing for 'As You Were' is as follows:

1. 'Wall of Glass'

2. 'Bold'

3. 'Greedy Soul'

4. 'Paper Crown'

5. 'For What It's Worth'

6. 'When I'm In Need'

7. 'You Better Run'

8. 'I Get By'

9. 'Chinatown'

10. 'Come Back To Me'

11. 'Universal Gleam'

12. 'I've All I Need'