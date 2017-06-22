Liam Gallagher has unveiled the artwork for his debut solo album 'As You Were'.

The 44-year-old rocker took to Twitter on Thursday (22.06.17) to share the cover of his first studio venture since becoming a solo artist, and told fans they would be able to pre-order the record - which features the recently released single 'Wall of Glass' - from midnight.

The artwork features a picture of the former Oasis frontman's face in black and white, surrounded by a cream coloured background. The words ''Liam Gallagher'' and ''As You Were'' are also visible on the cover.

Accompanying the artwork reveal, Liam tweeted: ''AS YOU WERE Pre-order from midnight LGx (sic)''

Meanwhile, Liam previously insisted that the days of Oasis - which he fronted along with his brother and rival Noel Gallagher - are well and truly over, as he isn't prepared to agree to everything the 50-year-old rocker would want.

Speaking about Oasis - who split in 2009 following a backstage fight between the pair before a Paris festival performance - Liam said: ''Oasis, that's done mate. That's done and has been done for a long, long time. Regardless of what happened over the weekend or whatever - Noel Gallagher doesn't want it. Full stop. He's quite happy doing his stuff. He doesn't want to have to entertain me because he knows I won't stand for his stuff. Do you know what I mean?

''He wants to surround himself with little yes men that he can hire and fire whenever he wants, but he's not getting that with me.''

Since Oasis split, Noel has had huge success with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and Liam previously formed Beady Eye before the group disbanded in 2014.

'As You Were' is due for release in October.