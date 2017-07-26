Liam Gallagher turned down the chance to perform with Foo Fighters at Glastonbury.

The 'Wall of Glass' singer has revealed he was invited by the American rock band's frontman Dave Grohl to join them on the Pyramid Stage when they headlined the music extravaganza at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England last month, but Liam declined because of the lack of time for rehearsals.

He said: ''He asked me to come on and do a song. I said no, cos I need a bit of rehearsal. I know it's cool and all that, but I need a rehearsal.''

However, the 44-year-old rocker says he would've loved to have done a duet with the 'Run' group's drummer Taylor Hawkins on his solo single 'Range Rover Bitch'.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Beats 1 Radio show, Liam said: ''I tell you what I wanna do. I wanna do 'Range Rover Bitch' that Taylor [Hawkins, drummer] made. That's the tune.''

The former Oasis frontman is set to perform at Foo Fighters' CalJam festival in San Bernadino, California on October 7, giving him plenty of time to prepare his vocals for a performance with Dave Grohl and Co.

Meanwhile, the 'Songbird' hitmaker - who is gearing up to release his debut solo LP 'As You Were' - has been performing shows all summer doing his own renditions of his former band Oasis' huge hits such as 'Live Forever', 'Rock 'n' Roll Star' and 'Morning Glory', but has accused his brother and bitter rival Noel, 50, of performing their songs like country legend Dolly Parton.

He said: ''If you want to come and hear Oasis music done properly, come to my gig. Our kid (Noel) is doing them like Dolly Parton.''

The pair have been at loggerheads for years, especially after the band came to an abrupt end in August 2009 following a backstage fight between them before a Paris festival performance.

Liam regularly mocks Noel on Twitter, frequently comparing pictures of him to a ''potato''.