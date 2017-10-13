Liam Gallagher has gone straight to number one on the Official Albums Chart with his debut solo album 'As You Were' after racking up an impressive 103,000 sales in the first week.

The 'Wall Of Glass' hitmaker's super sales - 91 percent of which was physical purchases or digital downloads - was more than the rest of the top 10 LPs combined, cementing his place firmly at the top of the Official Albums Chart on Friday (13.10.17).

'As You Were' - which is the first solo album from the Oasis star since the band went their separate ways in 2009 - was the third fastest-selling album of 2017, just behind Ed Sheeran's '÷' and Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Human'.

In a video message, holding his Number 1 Award from the Official Charts Company, Liam told OfficialCharts.com: ''Well, well, well, what do we 'ave here? I reckon it looks like a Number 1 record, brothers and sisters. Woohoo! I wanna thank everyone who bought it. I want to thank everyone who helped make it. As you were.''

Liam's impressive figures only continued to flood in as it was also revealed that the 45-year-old singer sold 16,000 vinyl copies, which is the biggest one week vinyl sales in over two decades.

'As You Were's first week nearly doubled the opening week figures from Oasis' debut album 'Definitely Maybe', which was released back in 1994. 'Definitely Maybe' scored 56,000 sales in its first week.

The number one for 'As You Were' is Liam's ninth number one, a feat also achieved by the likes of ABBA, Queen, Gary Barlow (with Take That's number ones too) and George Michael for his solo and Wham! albums.

Elsewhere on the charts, Giggs' new mixtape 'Wamp 2 Dem' saw him take second place in the Official Albums Charts whilst Ed Sheeran placed third with '÷'.

Post Malone secured a second week at number one on the Official Singles Chart with 'Rockstar', holding off Camila Cabello's 'Havana', which climbed to second place.