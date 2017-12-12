Liam Gallagher says he's ''too rock 'n' roll'' to join his brother Noel Gallagher's ''naff band''.

The former Oasis frontman was told by one of his 2.63 million followers to start practicing a new instrument so he's good enough to join his former bandmate's live group, but said he wouldn't dream of playing for his bitter sibling because his band are rubbish.

Replying to a fan on Twitter, who suggested her learns to play the tambourine - which Liam already uses on stage - so he can join Noel's High Flying Birds, Liam snapped back: ''I'm too rock n roll for his naff band (sic)''

'Holy Mountain' hitmaker Noel recently dismissed the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker as his ''former tambourine player''.

The 50-year-old rocker claimed Liam hadn't yet made a song as good as Beatles parody group The Rutles' track 'Cheese and Onion', a pastiche of John Lennon's 'Imagine'.

Introducing the track on Radio X, Noel said: ''The next song I'd like to dedicate to my ex-tambourine player, and all his fans, and this is the benchmark that any of you are yet to reach.''

Noel - who has barely spoken to Liam since Oasis split in 2009, following a backstage bust-up between the siblings at a concert in Paris - was recently the subject of jibes from his brother when he performed new song 'She Taught Me How To Fly', accompanied by a woman playing the scissors.

But Noel wasn't upset by Liam - who joked he was going to have people sharpening pencils, sticking stickers down and peeling a banana on his own tracks - because he knew the unusual percussion instrument would bother Liam.

He said: ''When she whipped out the scissors and started playing them, my bass player, I looked at him and said 'This is the greatest thing I've ever seen... Do you know what that sound is? That's the sound of Liam glassing himself' and we laughed.

''Then after the night it was on the TV, somebody quipped 'It's almost like she's snipping away at the last ribbons of Liam's sanity.' ''