Liam Gallagher told his mum his phone had been hacked to save himself from being told off for warring with his brother and rival Noel Gallagher.

The 46-year-old rocker is known for his explosive Twitter rants against his brother and former Oasis band mate, but has denied all knowledge of the scathing remarks - including his long running joke that Noel is a ''potato'' - after their mother Peggy Gallagher told him to ''pack it in''.

Liam insisted he'd been ''hacked'', and his mother - who doesn't know how to use social media herself - believed his sneaky white lie.

He confessed: ''Me mum did give me a bit of a b******ing on the phone about my tweets. She went, 'Look, you better pack it in'.

''I went, 'All right, I was hacked'. She went, 'What do you mean, hacked?' I was like, 'I was hacked, someone got my phone and did all that, the police are looking into it, Mum'.''

And the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker insists he doesn't ''mean any harm'' with his remarks, despite having taken aim at Noel's wife Sara McDonald.

Liam says he only ''slags off'' Noel because of their bond as brothers, and claims it's ''payback'' for their time in Oasis, where people believed Noel had a grudge against Liam.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Liam said on a new podcast: ''Listen, I was in a band with him for however long, and I'd come out of interviews and people would be going, 'He don't like you, does he?' It's just payback time now. I don't mean any harm, I love Our Kid.

''If you can't slag your brother off, who can you? You can't slag your mum off.''

Liam's comments come just days after he changed the lyrics to his recent hit, 'Shockwave' in order to mock his brother's friendship with U2 frontman Bono.

The original lyrics read: ''Backstabbed all your friends/And yes it's all about who you know'', but during his performance at Carcassonne Festival in France earlier this week, he was heard singing: ''Backstabbed all your friends and yes it's all about you and Bono.''