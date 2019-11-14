Liam Gallagher will be voting for the Green Party as he reveals he's ''a big fan'' of climate change activist Greta Thunberg and Sir David Attenborough.

The former Oasis star has insisted he won't be voting for Labour like he used to at next month's General Election, because he insisted Jeremy Corbyn and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's (Conservative) politics is ''selfish and ''clueless''.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''It's the only party that makes sense.

''I'm voting for the Green Party: the rest of them are all selfish and clueless.

''I'm a big fan of David Attenborough and watching his show on the Antarctic recently was really sad.

''It's worrying. We need to do more to make this world a more healthy environment to live in.''

Asked what he thinks of Swedish teen Greta - who condemned world leaders for their ''failings'' of young people over their inability to bring about change amid the climate crisis at the United Nations recently - the 47-year-old rocker said: ''I thinks she's amazing. She means it, man.''

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker also admitted his older kids - Lennon, 19, and Gene ,17, Molly, 21 - are more ''clued up'' on the issues facing the planet than himself.

Earlier this year, the 'Live Forever' singer made a pledge to become Prime Minister.

The 'Now That I've Found You' singer - who also has a six-year-old daughter Gemma with journalist Liza Ghorbani - insisted he should've been the one to turn the UK's fortunes around by taking over 10 Downing Street - the official residence of the PM - before Theresa May stepped down.

The Mancunian joked that even his name meant he was a perfect fit to lead the country, adding: ''ParLIAMent c'mon you know (sic)''

Meanwhile, the socially-conscious rock star recently launched a competition for fans to win tickets to his current tour in support of his second solo album 'Why Me? Why Not.' by donating their unwanted parka coats to homeless charity Shelter.

Speaking about his Part With Your Parka campaign, the Pretty Green founder and parka aficionado said: ''CALLING ALL PARKA MONKEYS...

No one plans on being homeless. Yet 5,000 people in the UK sleep on the streets on any given night.

We're asking you to help this winter by donating a coat or parka. In return for your donation, you'll have the chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a meet and greet with Liam (one winner for each show on the UK Nov tour).

Full info + find out where to donate at liamgallagher.com/partwithyourparka (sic)''