Liam Gallagher plans on having a break after his second record is released later this year.

The 'I've All I Need' rocker wants to give everyone a ''breather'' after two solo albums, and says he will consider making a third if his next one - the follow-up to the platinum-selling 'As You Were' - is well-received.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, the 45-year-old singer said: ''We're halfway through the next album.

''In between touring I've been in LA doing the next one and I reckon it'll be done by Christmas.

''We're flying through it. It's with the same guys.

''I think we'll do these albums and then I'll have a bit of a break and get out of everyone's hair - and have a breather - and then do a third one if the second one goes well.''

The former Oasis star reunited with producer Greg Kurstin and his team of songwriters in April to pen tracks for his second outing, following the worldwide success of 'As You Were', which featured the hits 'Wall of Glass', 'For What It's Worth' and 'Paper Crown'.

In a dig at his bitter rival and older brother Noel Gallagher, who he previously criticised for making ''cosmic pop'' music, Liam wrote on Twitter: ''The hills are live with the sound of LG I'm of to LA nxt Wk to start the follow up to as you were be afraid all you cosmic pop pickers Dilly Dilly as you were LG x (sic)''

Liam - who has also slammed Noel's French scissor player on several occasions - previously described his plans for his second solo album as ''classic rock'' that certainly isn't ''cosmic pop'' or featuring scissor players.

Mocking his 50-year-old sibling and former bandmate - who he has been at loggerheads with since Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up - and his latest record, 'Who Built The Moon?, Liam said: ''It'll be classic rock 'n' roll, there'll be no cosmic pop and no d***head playing scissors.''