Liam Gallagher is set to feature on the next series of 'Peaky Blinders'.

The 47-year-old rock star has revealed he's recorded a track for the BBC drama show - though Liam is unlikely to be making an on-screen appearance alongside the likes of Cillian Murphy.

He explained: ''We might be doing a song for the next series. That's looking like it will happen.''

However, it seems Liam won't be making a cameo appearance on the show, admitting he doesn't have any talent as an actor.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column: ''I met the guy the other day who writes it, and I said, 'I don't really want to be in it because I'm not an actor'. And them actors are f***ing good.

''If he was to offer me a part it would have to be a small part - just having a drink maybe in that pub, with a hat on.

''I know I would be able to pull it off. I'm just not sure about the acting - their acting is amazing.

''I could sit there in the bar and be a moody ****, shoot some ******. Just as long as I don't have to speak too much.''

Meanwhile, Liam previously admitted to watching the British dating show 'Love Island' because it's ''s**t'' and ''stupid''.

In 2017, the outspoken rocker explained: ''I like it man, but I don't truly understand the bit where they've got to kip on the floor, outside.

''I'm just into the fact that it's s**t, you know what I mean? It's just stupid. I'm not getting anything out of it. I'm not learning anything out of it, it's just on.''