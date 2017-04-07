Liam Gallagher is to bring his ''dangerous'' show to Reading and Leeds Festivals this August.

The former Oasis frontman has been confirmed to perform at the music extravaganza, which is held from August 25 to 27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading, and Bramham Park, Leeds, for what will be his only UK festival performance as a solo artist this summer.

The 'Live Forever' rocker - who last played the festivals with Oasis in 2000 - joins the line-up which sees Muse, Kasabian and Eminem headline.

The outspoken rock star recently teased fans that his debut shows will be explosive after he dropped by to check on his band's rehearsals, which he said were ''on it''.

In a Twitter post to his 1.49 million followers, he said: ''Just popped into rehearsals and the lads are fucking on it 1 word DANGEROUS LG X (sic)''

The 'She's Electric' hitmaker will perform at a host of festivals across the globe this summer including Lollapalooza Paris, Benicassim and EXIT Festival. in Serbia.

The 44-year-old rocker will likely be joined by Pete Doherty's bassist Drew McConnell for the shows as he reportedly pinched him for his gigs.

The Libertines frontman recently admitted he was stressing out as Drew has left the band in the lurch to join the 'Supersonic' singer on the road.

Pete, 38, said: ''Stressification on the band front, Drew playing bass guitar for Liam Gallagher's new tour.''

The pair - who have been at loggerheads for years - have another mutual person in common as they both have children by 90s indie rocker Lisa Moorish.

The 'Live Forever' hitmaker has 19-year-old daughter Molly with the former Kill City singer and Pete has 13-year-old son Astile.

Meanwhile, Liam's debut solo record 'As You Were' is ''finished'', according to Circa Waves frontman Kieran Shudall.

The 29-year-old rocker is ''intrigued'' to hear how his record, which is titled 'As You Were', has turned out as one of his close pal's has worked on it and said it is ''great''.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the 'Fire That Burns' hitmaker said: ''I'll be intrigued to hear it. My mate worked on it and he said it is great, so I will be very intrigued to hear what it sounds like yeah. ''