Liam Gallagher will perform new songs at Glastonbury.

The former Oasis frontman - who made his solo debut on The Other Stage in 2017 - responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if they will hear any new tracks from the 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker's second album when he plays the Pyramid Stage at the Worthy Farm festival in June.

The user asked: ''Will it be new stuff for Glastonbury? Or just the hits?''

And Liam, 46, replied: ''New stuff.''

He also teased that there will be a ''s*** load'' of new material performed at his forthcoming shows, which also include the Eden Sessions at Cornwall's Eden Project on June 26 and various European dates.

When another follower asked: ''Any new songs for the tour?, he responded: ''S*** loads.''

One fan even tried to get Liam to reveal his album's title, but he insisted: ''Can't tell ya it's a big surprise. (sic)''

The 'Songbird' songwriter also recently revealed that he is supporting The Who on their US tour in October when he was asked if he's planning to play shows across the pond.

He said: ''Opening up for the WHO in October we're gonna be talking about there generation and ours all at the same time. (sic)''

Liam previously revealed he was planning to have his new album - the follow-up to 2017's platinum-selling 'As You Were' - finished by April 2.

He said: ''We finish recording on the 2nd of April now go spread the butter.''

Liam also previously claimed it would be out before September this year.

He tweeted: ''F**k those old farts... they know f**k all about my moves it'll be bfore September trust me (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Bold' singer recently revealed his 17-year-old son Gene is set to appear on his dad's new album as a bongo player.

Sharing a black and white studio snap of Gene playing percussion, Liam tweeted: ''Gene laying down some bongos on my new tune as you were LG x (sic)''