Liam Gallagher has been announced for Lollapalooza in Paris in July.

The Oasis frontman has joined the line-up for the annual festival, which takes on July 22 and July 23 at Hippodrome De Longchamp, at its new location in the French capital along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Imagine Dragons, Lana Del Rey and many more.

The 'Supersonic' hitmaker has a busy year ahead as he's currently working on his debut solo LP, and according to his pal Richard Ashcroft, he is to play a show with the former Verve singer later this year.

Asked whose offer he would accept if both Liam and his brother Noel Gallagher - his former bandmate who he has barely spoken to since Oasis ended in 2009 - asked to perform with him, Richard said: ''I would have to politely tell them both that I had something else on and stay at home.

''I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I'm playing with Liam later in the year.''

To date, 44-year-old Liam's only other announced solo show is at Bergenfest in Norway in June, but Richard, 45, is not one of the artists currently named on the bill.

Richard inspired Oasis' track 'Cast No Shadow' from their seminal 1995 album '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?' but he admits he has no idea what Noel, 49, meant by the lyrics.

He said: ''I think it's one of the best tunes Noel's ever written as well.

''It's a great honour to be a part of that and then when the album exploded like that it was just great. I was buzzing. I think it was almost an afterthought [for Noel] but there were so many gags at the time because I was so thin, 'Is it because he's so thin that he casts no shadow, is that what it's about?'

''I did say to him, 'Am I a vampire? What are you trying to say, man?'''

Tickets for Lollapalooza go on sale on January 19.